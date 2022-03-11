Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian go Instagram official in sweet new snaps

Stated ZapatA/MEGA/GC Photographs

Properly, it is official…Instagram official: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are an merchandise.

Kim’s socials sported new photos of the pair, one with Pete standing within the foreground, selfie-style, and one other with the couple on the ground, Kim cradling Pete’s head like a reality-show model of The Pieta.

One other picture is simply of Kim, kneeling to indicate off the silver thigh-high boots she’s sporting within the different pics.

“Who’s automotive we gonna take?” Kim captioned the picture set, a reference to the Ben Affleck/Jeremy Renner film The City. She included a snapshot of stills from the film to assist folks make the connection.

The 28-year-old Saturday Evening Stay forged member and the 41-year-old influencer and entrepreneur have been linked since October of final yr, eight months after Kim filed for divorce from Kayne West.

