Pete Davidson headed to space

“Saturday Night time Stay” performer Pete Davidson is headed to house, Blue Origin introduced Monday.Davidson will be a part of Marty Allen, Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and Dr. George Nield for the March 23 launch from Launch Website One in West Texas. Liftoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. This mission is the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program and the 20th in its historical past.In accordance with Blue Origin, the 11-minute flight will take the crew 62 miles above earth, touring over 3 times the velocity of sound to drift weightless for a number of minutes. “Every astronaut on board NS-20 will carry a postcard to house on behalf of Blue Origin’s basis, Membership for the Future, whose Postcards to Area program provides college students entry to house on Blue Origin’s rockets. The Membership’s mission is to encourage future generations to pursue careers in STEM for the advantage of Earth,” Blue Origin wrote.

