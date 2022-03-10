Pete Davidson reportedly starring in a ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’-like comedy series about his life

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Pete Davidson is teaming up along with his SNL boss Lorne Michaels for a brand new sitcom about his life. Form of.

Deadline stories the headline-grabbing funnyman will star in a present, tentatively titled Bupkis, which is able to middle on a fictionalized model of his actual life, a la Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The commerce stories the present is to be an “unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated” collection that is being pitched to streaming providers, and “A-list expertise” is being sought to co-star with the King of Staten Island star.

The present is being co-written by Davidson’s longtime good friend and King of Staten Island co-writer Dave Sirus.

