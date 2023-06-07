Peter Moloney charged with attacking police with insecticide at the Capitol on Jan. 6

A well-known Long Island business owner faces federal charges for allegedly spraying insecticide against police and targeting members of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Peter Moloney, 58, was arrested in Bayport, New York, on Wednesday and is charged in Washington, D.C., with eight counts, including civil disorder and assaulting and resisting police officers. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Central Islip, New York, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Moloney did not simply march to the Capitol with other protestors. He brought protective eyewear, a helmet, and a can of Black Flag, Wasp, Hornet & Yellow Jacket Killer2,” an FBI special agent alleged in an affidavit. “This indicates that he went to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, prepared for violence.”

The Justice Department said Moloney sprayed the chemicals “in the direction of police officers’ faces and bodies” amid the mob.





A screenshot of a body camera worn by a police officer outside the Capitol shows what prosecutors say is Pete Moloney carrying a can of insecticide after spraying it at officers on Jan. 6, 2023.

Justice Department



The FBI affidavit also accused Moloney of striking a member of the news media. Citing video footage, the affidavit said Moloney “participate[d] in the initial attack on this member of the news media by grabbing onto his camera and pulling, causing him to stumble down the stairs.”

The charging document said, “Moloney then continues punching and shoving the member of the news media away from the West Plaza, with other rioters eventually pushing the member of the news media over a wall. The distinctive elements of Moloney’s attire that day (bicycle helmet, gaiter, eyewear, gloves) and the can of Black Flag, Wasp, Hornet & Yellow Jacket Killer2 are clearly visible in several of the screenshots.”





A screenshot of a video allegedly showing Peter Moloney, highlighted in red, advancing toward an Associated Press photographer, indicated by the blue arrow, on Jan. 6, 2021.

Justice Department



The affidavit and charging document said a “colleague” of Moloney’s was next to Moloney during the riot. But the charging document specified that Moloney is the only person “being charged at this time.”

A News review of Justice Department reports shows approximately 350 other Capitol riot defendants have also been charged with assaulting and resisting police. At least 11 other defendants have been accused of assaulting members of the news media or destroying media equipment during the Jan. 6 attack.

Moloney’s listed defense attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.