Peter Navarro, ex-Trump White House adviser, says he received grand jury subpoena in Jan. 6 investigation

Washington — Peter Navarro, who served as a high White Home commerce adviser to former President Donald Trump, claimed Monday that he acquired a subpoena from the highest federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., to testify earlier than a grand jury and switch over paperwork associated to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro revealed he acquired the grand jury subpoena in a draft lawsuit obtained by CBS Information, which he mentioned he formally filed with the federal district court docket in Washington on Tuesday. He names as defendants Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the members of the Home choose committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault, and Matthew Graves, the U.S. legal professional in Washington. The New York Times was the primary to report Navarro acquired the grand jury subpoena.

The previous Trump adviser claims that he acquired the subpoena within the “early morning hours” Could 26, when two FBI brokers “banged loudly” on the door of his dwelling, based on his swimsuit. The subpoena summons Navarro to testify earlier than a grand jury on Thursday and switch over paperwork concerning the occasions main as much as the Jan. 6 rebellion, together with “any communications” with Trump.

Navarro argues the grand jury subpoena “pointedly ignored all claims of govt privilege and testimony immunity,” and is “illegal and unenforceable.” He repeatedly refers back to the subpoena as a “fruit of the toxic tree” and is requesting a federal decide block its enforcement.

The Home Choose Committee inspecting the Jan. 6 assault and the occasions main as much as it first issued a subpoena to Navarro for data and testimony in early February. Investigators imagine Navarro labored with Steve Bannon, a detailed ally of Trump’s and former White Home adviser, and others to craft a plan to vary the end result of the 2020 presidential election. The February request from the Home committee additionally notes that in his guide, Navarro described the plan because the “Inexperienced Bay Sweep” and wrote it was “the final, greatest probability to grab a stolen election from the Democrats’ jaws of deceit.”

Navarro refused to adjust to the choose committee’s subpoena, and in April, the Home voted to refer prison contempt costs in opposition to him and former White Home aide Dan Scavino to the Justice Division for failing to cooperate with the panel’s demand.

Based on Navarro’s lawsuit, the grand jury subpoena instructions him to adjust to the separate subpoena issued by the Home panel in February. However he challenges the legality of the unique subpoena, claiming the choose committee is “neither duly approved nor correctly constituted,” and the subpoena, along with the Home decision discovering him in contempt of Congress, represents legislative acts “that violate the precept of separation of powers of their simultaneous and illegal pursuit of a judicial operate.”

Navarro goes on to argue the U.S. legal professional in Washington should negotiate his look earlier than the grand jury with Trump and his attorneys, as he’s certain by govt privilege invoked by the previous president over data associated to the Jan. 6 assault.

Trump himself has sought to dam the discharge of White Home data associated to the Jan. 6 rebellion from the Nationwide Archives and Data Administration, citing govt privilege. However in January, the Supreme Courtroom rejected the previous president’s request to withhold the supplies.

President Biden has waived govt privilege over a slew of White Home paperwork sought by the Home choose committee, however Navarro plans to ask the federal district court docket in Washington to declare the president doesn’t have the authorized authority to take action.

Whereas Navarro claims there was an “abundance of fraud and election irregularities” within the 2020 presidential election, dozens of authorized challenges to election leads to key battleground states had been rebuffed by federal judges. The Supreme Courtroom additionally spurned efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse the end result of the election.

Whereas the Justice Division has charged greater than 800 folks for his or her roles within the Capitol assault, Lawyer Common Merrick Garland has come beneath stress for not taking motion in opposition to political leaders whose baseless claims of widespread voter fraud fomented the rioters who breached the Capitol constructing on Jan. 6 in hopes of stopping Congress from reaffirming Mr. Biden’s victory.

Garland, although, has vowed the Justice Division is dedicated to “holding all January sixth perpetrators, at any degree, accountable beneath legislation — whether or not they had been current that day or had been in any other case criminally accountable for the assault on our democracy.”

Sara Cook dinner contributed to this report.