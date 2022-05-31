Petland in North Dallas sues city over new ban on puppy, kitten sales

The one retailer in Dallas that sells puppies is difficult town’s resolution to ban the sale of cats and canines at pet shops.

Petland Dallas proprietor Jay Suk has stated the brand new ordinance, which was handed earlier this month, will pressure him out of enterprise.

On Tuesday, the North Dallas franchise’s firm, D&J Pets, filed a lawsuit in a Dallas County courtroom, alleging the ordinance discriminates towards the shop and violates the Texas Structure. The corporate is searching for an injunction stopping the ordinance from going into impact and greater than $1 million in damages.

“The Pet Sale Ban irrationally discriminates solely towards Mr. Suk’s pet retailer creating extreme financial hurt and additional eliminates the secure, clear and controlled sale of pets,” Petland stated in a information launch.

Town stated it couldn’t touch upon the pending litigation.

The ordinance is about to take impact in November, permitting a penalty of as much as $500 for violations. Dallas is the final main Texas metropolis to enact such a regulation, becoming a member of 5 states and greater than 400 localities, in accordance with the Humane Society of the USA.

Associated: Dallas might ban pet gross sales at pet shops

Advocates say the ordinance will cut back help for pet mills — locations that breed feminine canines at each alternative and maintain animals in small, soiled pens — and say federal laws aren’t sufficient to cease the observe.

Additionally they say the ban will shield prospects from the emotional and monetary toll of spending 1000’s of {dollars} on sick canines, and can as a substitute lead individuals to rescue teams, small-scale breeders and animal shelters which might be typically crammed past capability.

However the brand new lawsuit says the ordinance wouldn’t serve the federal government’s curiosity of stopping the sale of pets from “substandard breeders” as a result of the shop buys solely from federally regulated breeders with “excessive skilled requirements” that adjust to state and native legal guidelines.

Pet and kitten gross sales make up greater than 80% of proprietor Suk’s annual income, the lawsuit says. In 13 years of enterprise, the shop has bought greater than 15,000 canines and cats to about 12,000 Dallas households. The shop, which has 30 staff, additionally has contracts with its franchisor and prospects that it says could be impaired.

Petland proprietor Jay Suk with two puppies on the market at his retailer in Dallas. (Brandon Wade / Particular Contributor)

The lawsuit additionally says the ordinance prevents the shop from competing towards “substandard breeders” and doesn’t deal with the place puppies are sourced or how they’re handled.

The ordinance is “unreasonably burdensome” as a result of it’s going to put the Dallas retailer out of enterprise and “irrationally discriminates” towards that retailer whereas permitting people to promote puppies no matter how they’re bred, the lawsuit says.

Within the lawsuit, the shop says it has repeatedly provided to debate its operation with Metropolis Council members and is able to discuss “common sense” laws.

“Mr. Suk abides by all federal, state and native legal guidelines in connecting pets with eternally households,” Elizabeth Kunzelman, Petland’s vp of presidency relations, stated in a written assertion. “His enterprise is a robust ally within the combat towards pet mills and animal cruelty and deserves to maintain his doorways open.”

Earlier this month, Suk’s firm filed a defamation lawsuit towards Lauren Loney, the Texas state director for the Humane Society. It alleges she made deceptive statements concerning the retailer and seeks between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.

M. Carrie Allan, a Humane Society spokeswoman, stated the group was involved that lawsuit was “simply one other try by companies that revenue on the expense of puppies to silence animal advocates.”