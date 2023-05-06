Petrochemical plant fire near Houston sends 9 workers to hospital

A petrochemical plant in the Houston area experienced a fire on Friday which resulted in nine workers being taken to the hospital and a large smoke plume visible for miles. Emergency responders attended the Shell facility in Deer Park at approximately 3 p.m., and while five contracted employees had to undergo medical evaluations, no one was seriously injured. As of Friday night, the fire was still burning, but it had been contained and was dying down. The cause of the blaze is still unknown at this time, as the unit was undergoing routine maintenance.

Facility fires are common in the Houston area due to the concentration of petrochemical plants. However, the Shell plant states that there is no danger to the local community from this event, with ongoing monitoring seeing no harmful levels of chemicals in the air. Investigations into the cause will be conducted. In the past, a fire in 2019 at a facility owned by Intercontinental Terminals Company led to air quality alerts, while an explosion and fire occurred at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in nearby Pasadena, Texas, in March, resulting in injuries.