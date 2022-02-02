Pettiest Reactions To Nick Cannon Confirming He’s The Father Of Child #8

ANOTHER One

Nick Cannon when he realizes he hasn’t gotten someone pregnant this month… pic.twitter.com/lPDgRaN1sE — El Maestro (@PittsfallII) January 30, 2022

His Fertileness Nick Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting ANOTHER baby–this time, with model Bre Tiesi after photos from their baby shower surfaced online.

For those attempting to keep score at home, that makes baby #8 for the many jobbed-mogul who seems to be allergic to any and every form of contraception.

Describing Bre as the next mother of his children, he revealed that he knew about her pregnancy “for a while,” even before his late son Zen’s death last month.

“So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’” he said. “No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.” “I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” Cannon continued. “She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.”

Peep Nick’s latest baby announcement below:

In an interesting twist, Bre aka Breanna (who you may recognize from ‘Wild ‘N Out’) was formerly married to ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Just last September, she made headlines for throwing a divorce party from Manziel where she took photos on a balcony in Miami while holding a cake that read, “I do. I did. I’m done … Divorced at last.”

PageSix reported that Manziel laughed in the comments of the photos on Instagram, showing no hard feelings. They were married for three years.

As of today, Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with ex and model Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Whether or not he’s done fathering babies, we’re not quite sure, but it’s clear Nick (who has Lupus) is living without limits based on a throwback conversation with Howard Stern where he revealed that he feels like he’s “running out of time.”

“I don’t fear it. I welcome it,” said Cannon about death. “I got to a space now where it’s like I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that’s what the doctors said. But I’m living life like ‘F*ck! I might die in the morning, so let’s f*ck all night!’ Why wear condoms?! I might not be here tomorrow.”

How many more children do you think Nick will have? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to his latest pregnancy on the flip.