Peyton Grillo Thompson basketball game shot autism

Yeah, Yeah, I don’t know, I don’t know. Mhm, mm hmm.
WATCH: Basketball team manager hits 3-pointer after being named surprise starter
Peyton Grillo, a freshman with autism at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and the boy’s basketball team manager, made his first appearance in a game Tuesday night after being named a surprise starter.When Peyton’s number was called in the Warriors’ game, he didn’t disappoint.Watch the video above to see the moment he hits a three-pointer and sends the crowd into a frenzy!Click here to watch Thompson coach Dru Powell surprising Peyton with the news he was going to be a starter.
Peyton Grillo, a freshman with autism at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and the boy’s basketball team manager, made his first appearance in a game Tuesday night after being named a surprise starter.
When Peyton’s number was called in the Warriors’ game, he didn’t disappoint.
Watch the video above to see the moment he hits a three-pointer and sends the crowd into a frenzy!
Click here to watch Thompson coach Dru Powell surprising Peyton with the news he was going to be a starter.