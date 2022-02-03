Peyton Grillo Thompson basketball game shot autism

Peyton Grillo, a freshman with autism at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and the boy’s basketball team manager, made his first appearance in a game Tuesday night after being named a surprise starter.When Peyton’s number was called in the Warriors’ game, he didn’t disappoint.Watch the video above to see the moment he hits a three-pointer and sends the crowd into a frenzy!Click here to watch Thompson coach Dru Powell surprising Peyton with the news he was going to be a starter.

