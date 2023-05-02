Texas

PFAS may be lurking in your water and food supply

May 2, 2023
BC_Reporter

Watch CBS News reporter Roxana Saberi’s investigation into how PFAS, toxic synthetic chemicals, are infiltrating our water, food, and cosmetic supplies. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out, turn them on now.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram