PGA Championship 2022: Pairings and revised tee times for Saturday’s third round at Southern Hills | Golf News

Take a look at the best shots from the second round of the PGA Championship from Southern Hills.

A look at the pairings and revised start times due to weather for Saturday’s third round at the PGA Championship, held at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

All times BST; USA unless stated

Starting at Hole One

1337 Brian Harman

1346 Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1355 Cam Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

1404 Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1413 Maverick McNealy, Luke List

1422 Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1431 Louis Oosthuizen (USA), Billy Horschel

1440 Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

1449 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1458 Shaun Norris (Rsa), Tiger Woods

1507 Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

1516 Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk

1525 Jason Day (Aus), Russell Henley

1534 Justin Harding (Rsa), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1543 Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter (Eng)

1552 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1610 Jon Rahm (Esp), Kramer Hickok

1619 Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

1628 Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

1637 K.H Lee (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1646 Justin Rose (Eng), Lanto Griffin

1655 Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

1704 Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1713 Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1723 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1731 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Rickie Fowler

1740 Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge

1749 Adri Arnaus (Esp) Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1758 Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power (Ire)

1807 Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

1816 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) Max Homa

1825 Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1834 Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1843 Cameron Smith (Aus), Cameron Young

1852 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Matt Kuchar

1910 Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

1920 Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1930 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1940 Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

1950 Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira (Chi)

