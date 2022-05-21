PGA Championship 2022: Pairings and revised tee times for Saturday’s third round at Southern Hills | Golf News

Will Zalatoris heads into the weekend with a one-shot advantage, with Justin Thomas three shots back and Rory McIlroy five behind; Tiger Woods begins his third round on three over – watch live on Saturday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 21/05/22 1:56pm
A look at the pairings and revised start times due to weather for Saturday’s third round at the PGA Championship, held at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
All times BST; USA unless stated
Starting at Hole One
1337 Brian Harman
1346 Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1355 Cam Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)
1404 Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1413 Maverick McNealy, Luke List
1422 Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1431 Louis Oosthuizen (USA), Billy Horschel
1440 Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
1449 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1458 Shaun Norris (Rsa), Tiger Woods
1507 Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman
1516 Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk
1525 Jason Day (Aus), Russell Henley
1534 Justin Harding (Rsa), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1543 Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter (Eng)
1552 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1610 Jon Rahm (Esp), Kramer Hickok
1619 Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III
1628 Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak
1637 K.H Lee (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1646 Justin Rose (Eng), Lanto Griffin
1655 Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
1704 Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
1713 Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1723 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1731 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Rickie Fowler
1740 Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge
1749 Adri Arnaus (Esp) Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1758 Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power (Ire)
1807 Patrick Reed, Kevin Na
1816 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) Max Homa
1825 Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1834 Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
1843 Cameron Smith (Aus), Cameron Young
1852 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Matt Kuchar
1910 Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk
1920 Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1930 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1940 Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
1950 Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira (Chi)
