PGA Championship 2023 winner: Brooks Koepka wins 3rd PGA title





Brooks Koepka’s 5th main title on the PGA Championship is regarded as one among his perfect performances. After dealing with accidents, doubts, and struggles a number of the golfing elite, Koepka silenced his critics with a dominant win towards the arena’s perfect golfers on a difficult direction. This victory marks the primary main win via a LIV Golf participant for the reason that league’s formation ultimate 12 months with Saudi investment. Koepka spoke back each and every query surrounding his skills with a three-under-67 on Sunday for a two-shot victory. The win places him within the corporate of simplest 19 different gamers who’ve received 5 or extra majors, becoming a member of legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. The victory additionally strikes him as much as thirteenth on the earth and 2nd within the Ryder Cup standings. Despite complaint and skepticism surrounding his determination to depart the PGA Tour for the assured riches of LIV Golf, Koepka’s sturdy efficiency proved he was once again and more potent than ever.