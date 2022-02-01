PGA DFS, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, lineups from a DFS pro

Jordan Spieth and Jason Day have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off on Thursday. Spieth, who’s among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, has won 12 PGA Tour events in his career. However, Spieth missed the cut at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open.
Day, whose PGA DFS price is $9,900 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel, secured a top-10 finish at this event last year. Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you enter your PGA DFS lineups for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, you’ll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.
McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he’s been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any PGA DFS player.
Last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure included Joaquin Niemann among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Niemann secured a sixth-place finish with a score of 13-under par, helping him return 52.9 points on FanDuel and 41.5 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.
In addition, McClure’s model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022.
Top 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA DFS picks
One of McClure’s top PGA DFS picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022 is Joseph Bramlett at $7,000 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Bramlett is a long ball hitter who is averaging 319.2 yards per drive this season, which ranks third on the PGA Tour.
Bramlett’s ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway will allow him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has helped the 33-year-old hit over 71 percent of greens in regulation this season, which will come in handy this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
McClure’s optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Berger at $10,500 on DraftKings, $11,900 on FanDuel. Berger enters this week’s event full of confidence after securing his fourth career PGA Tour victory at this event last year. Berger was able to stave off a number of serious contenders after firing a 65 in the final round.
Berger has started the 2021-22 season on a positive note as well, securing a top-five finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Berger has been impeccable off the tee this season, ranking first in driving accuracy percentage (81.03) and third in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.784). Berger has also made the cut in each of his last 13 starts, making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS lineups.
How to set 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA DFS lineups
McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who’s primed to play extremely well this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.
So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who’s made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL