PGA DFS, WM Phoenix Open 2022: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, lineups from a DFS pro

Brooks Koepka is expected to be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. Koepka finished on top of the leaderboard at this event last year, his second career victory at TPC Scottsdale. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, which gets underway on Thursday, Feb. 10.
With a PGA DFS player pool featuring fellow major champions like Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in. Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the WM Phoenix Open 2022, you’ll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine’s Mike McClure.
McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he’s been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any PGA DFS player.
Last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure included Matthew Fitzpatrick among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Fitzpatrick secured a T-6 finish with a score of 14-under par, helping him return 115.2 points on FanDuel and 95 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.
In addition, McClure’s model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2022 WM Phoenix Open PGA DFS picks
One of McClure’s top PGA DFS picks for the WM Phoenix Open 2022 is Troy Merritt at $7,000 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. Merritt enters this week’s event full of confidence after securing a top-five finish at last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s now finished inside the top-25 in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.
Merritt has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his impeccable iron play. In fact, the 36-year-old ranks sixth in strokes gained: approach the green (.882). He’s also been red-hot with his putter this season, ranking 10th in one-putt percentage (44.44) and 14th in overall putting average (1.547), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.
McClure’s optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Viktor Hovland at $10,200 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel. Hovland secured his third victory on the PGA Tour at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba earlier this season, and he’s playing extremely well heading into this week’s event at TPC Scottsdale.
Hovland enters the 2022 WM Phoenix Open ranked inside the top-10 in birdie average (6.00), greens in regulation percentage (77.43) and driving accuracy percentage (71.93), all of which will help return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups.
