Texas

PGA merging with Saudi-backed LIV Golf

June 7, 2023
BC_Reporter

The PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf are merging, as announced by the PGA in a surprising move. This controversial decision comes after LIV offered lucrative contracts to some of golf’s most renowned figures. Manuel Bojorquez provides additional coverage. To stay informed, activate browser notifications for exclusive reporting, live events, and breaking news.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram