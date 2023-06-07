The PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf are merging, as announced by the PGA in a surprising move. This controversial decision comes after LIV offered lucrative contracts to some of golf’s most renowned figures. Manuel Bojorquez provides additional coverage. To stay informed, activate browser notifications for exclusive reporting, live events, and breaking news.
PGA merging with Saudi-backed LIV Golf
The PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf are merging, as announced by the PGA in a surprising move. This controversial decision comes after LIV offered lucrative contracts to some of golf’s most renowned figures. Manuel Bojorquez provides additional coverage. To stay informed, activate browser notifications for exclusive reporting, live events, and breaking news.