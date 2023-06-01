PGA of America donates 1,500 pounds of food from weekend event

The Senior PGA Championship used to be held ultimate weekend on the Fields Ranch East direction, Frisco’s latest golfing vacation spot and the house of the PGA of America’s new headquarters. This championship, which featured some of the most efficient over-50 avid gamers, awarded Steve Stricker with the highest prize.

Thanks to a donation from the PGA of America and its catering spouse, the neighborhood will get advantages even additional. More than 1,500 pounds of leftover food from the event is not going to cross to waste.

The donation went to Frisco Family Services, an area group that is helping households in want. The PGA of America and the hospitality corporate Patina Restaurant Group donated recent meats, produce, condiments, and personally packaged snacks. With this donation, over 1,300 foods will probably be created for households.

The Senior PGA Championship used to be the primary primary event held on the new Frisco direction because the PGA of America moved its headquarters to North Texas. According to officers with the PGA of America, the golfing vacation spot will make a $2.5 billion have an effect on over the following two decades and is already set to host dozens of tournaments.