PGA Tour, Saudi-backed LIV Golf to merge

The maximum disruptive 12 months in golfing ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and European excursion agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golfing pursuits, making a industrial operation designed to unify skilled golfing world wide.

As a part of the deal, the perimeters are losing all court cases involving LIV Golf towards each and every different efficient in an instant.

Still to be decided is how gamers like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this 12 months.

Also unclear was once what shape the LIV Golf League would absorb 2024. Commissioner Jay Monahan mentioned in a memo to gamers that a thorough analysis would resolve how to combine group golfing into the sport.

The settlement combines the Public Investment Fund’s golf-related industrial companies and rights — together with LIV Golf — with the ones of the PGA and European excursions. The new entity has now not been named.

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realize all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” Monahan mentioned in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

“We have a responsibility to our tour and to the game, and we felt like the time was right to have that conversation.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will sign up for the board of the PGA Tour, which continues to operates its tournaments. Al-Rumayyan shall be chairman of the brand new industrial crew, with Monahan because the CEO and the PGA Tour having a majority stake within the new undertaking.

The PIF will put money into the economic undertaking.

Monahan mentioned the verdict got here in combination during the last seven weeks.