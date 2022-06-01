PGA Tour set for Ohio | News, Sports, Jobs

An enormous week in golf options one other robust subject Jack Nicklaus has assembled for his Memorial Match and the U.S. Ladies’s Open in North Carolina. Seven of the highest 10 on this planet are at Muirfield Village enjoying for a $12 million purse. That features Jon Rahm, who final yr had a six-shot lead after 54 holes and couldn’t play the ultimate spherical due to a optimistic COVID-19 take a look at. The U.S. Ladies’s Open provides a file $10 million purse. That’s practically double what it was final yr. It’s at Pine Needles Resort.

PGA TOUR

MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Web site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,533. Par: 72.

Prize cash: $12 million. Winner’s share: $2.16 million.

Tv: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, Midday to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay.

FedEx Cup chief: Scottie Scheffler.

Final week: Sam Burns gained the Charles Schwab Problem.

Notes: The Memorial, with Jack Nicklaus because the host, is amongst three elevated tournaments on the PGA Tour with a $12 million purse and a three-year exemption. … Patrick Cantlay is a two-time winner of the Memorial. He gained final yr in a remaining spherical that was lacking Jon Rahm, who had a six-shot lead on Saturday and needed to withdraw due to a optimistic COVID-19 take a look at. Rahm gained in 2020 and is within the subject once more. … Bryson DeChambeau once more is entered and hopeful of enjoying. He withdrew the final two weeks whereas ready for his left hand to completely heal from hamate surgical procedure. … Collin Morikawa gained at Muirfield Village in 2020 when it held a one-time alternative occasion, the Workday Charity Open, through the pandemic. … PGA champion Justin Thomas and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, each coming off three straight weeks, should not enjoying. The sector options seven of the highest 10 on this planet, lacking Thomas, Scheffler and Colonial winner Sam Burns. … Rickie Fowler and Jason Day needed to depend on sponsor exemptions. … Rory McIlroy begins a stretch of 4 straight tournaments, that means he’ll skip the Irish Open.

Subsequent week: RBC Canadian Open.

On-line: https://www.pgatour.com/