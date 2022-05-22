Front Page

PGA Update: Texas Tech Red Raiders in News, Tiger Woods Out of Championship

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Former Texas Tech Red Raider Mito Pereira holds a three-shot lead at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma just before he tees off on Sunday. 

The field will be without fan-favorite and miracle comeback player Tiger Woods, as he’s withdrawn from the event after struggling in his third round, carding his career-worst score at the event.

After Woods made the cut on Friday by just one shot, the PGA Championship announced the 15-time major winner’s withdrawal after he shot a 9-over 79 in his second major appearance since an almost 17-month layoff after suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021 that almost cost him his right leg.



