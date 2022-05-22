Front Page

PGA Update: Texas Tech’s Mito Pereira Double Bogeys Final Hole, Loses Championship

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Former Texas Tech Red Raider golfer Mito Pereira double-bogeyed the final hole of the PGA Championship to fall out of contention at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

tiger woods pga championship

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after shooting a 79 on Saturday

mito pereira texas tech golf

Mito Pereira

mitopereira

Mito Pereira

Periera tee’d off at the 18th with a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris and hit his drive into the water. After the penalty drop, he hit his third shot in the rough still 80-feet from the pin. 

Pereira then flew his chip over the green into the fairway. He hit his approach shot to 4-feet from the pin and one putted for the double-bogey.



Source link





facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram