Pharmeasy IPO GMP, Pharmeasy Grey Market Premium & Kostak Rates Today

February 27, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Check out Pharmeasy IPO GMP aka IPO Grey Market Premium, Kostak rates, and Subject to Sauda rates as of today. Pharmeasy IPO GMP is started but its on a lower side, let’s wait till the official announcement comes out. Stay tuned for the latest IPO GMP numbers of Pharmeasy IPO.

Pharmeasy IPO to hit the market soon., There is no official confirmation yet but we might see the IPO hit the market in 2022. The company to raise ₹6250 crores via IPO that comprises ₹- crore of fresh issue and the OFS of – Equity Shares. Pharmeasy is one of the well-known brand and providing consumers to order medicines, health care products, and lab tests online via their portal or app. The company reported revenue of ₹2360 crores in 2021 against the revenues of ₹737 crores in 2020. The IPO price band is fixed at ₹- to ₹- Per Equity Share. The Pharmeasy IPO to list on NSE and BSE.

What is Pharmeasy IPO GMP Today?

  • The Pharmeasy IPO GMP aka grey market premium is ₹80.

What is Pharmeasy IPO Kostak Rates Today?

  • The Pharmeasy IPO kostak rate is ₹-.

What is Pharmeasy IPO Subject to Sauda Price Today?

  • The Pharmeasy IPO subject to sauda rates is ₹-.

Pharmeasy IPO Expected Returns?

  • The Pharmeasy expected return is -%.

Date
GMP
KostakSubject to
25 February₹80₹-₹-
24 February₹70₹-₹-
23 February₹70₹-₹-
22 February₹30₹-₹-
21 February₹30₹-₹-

Pharmeasy IPO Date & Price Band

 IPO Open: 2022
 IPO Close: 2022
 IPO Size: Approx ₹6250 Crores
 Fresh Issue: Approx ₹- Crores
 Offer for Sale: Approx – Equity Shares 
 Face Value: ₹1 Per Equity Share
 Price Band: ₹- to ₹- Per Share
 Listing on: BSE & NSE
 Retail Quota: 10%
 QIB Quota: 75%
 NII Quota: 15%
 Discount: N/A
Pharmeasy IPO Market Lot

The Pharmeasy IPO minimum market lot is – shares with ₹- application amount. The retail investors can apply up-to 13 lots, – shares with ₹- application amount.

 Minimum Lot Size: Minimum – Shares for 1 lot
 Minimum Amount: ₹- for 1 lot
 Maximum Lot Size: Maximum – Shares for 13 lot
 Maximum Amount: ₹- for 13 lot

Pharmeasy IPO Date, Time Table, Allotment & Listing

The Pharmeasy IPO date is 2022 and the IPO close date is 2022. The allotment date is 2022 and the IPO may list on 2022.

 Price Band Announcement: 2022
 Anchor Investors Allotment: 2022
 IPO Open Date: 2022
 IPO Close Date: 2022
 Basis of Allotment: 2022
 Refunds: 2022
 Credit to Demat Account: 2022
 IPO Listing Date: 2022

Disclaimer:

  •  IPO Grey Market Premium (Pharmeasy IPO GMP) mention is valid for the specific date as mentioned in the header.
  •  We are not buying and selling IPO forms on IPO Grey Market.
  •  Kostak Rate is the premium one gets by selling his/her IPO appPharmeasyation (in an off-market transaction) to someone else even before allotment or listing of the issue.
  • Do not subscribe for IPO by just seeing premium Price as it may change anytime before listing. Subscribe only considering Fundamental of the companies.

