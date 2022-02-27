Pharmeasy IPO GMP, Pharmeasy Grey Market Premium & Kostak Rates Today

Check out Pharmeasy IPO GMP aka IPO Grey Market Premium, Kostak rates, and Subject to Sauda rates as of today. Pharmeasy IPO GMP is started but its on a lower side, let’s wait till the official announcement comes out. Stay tuned for the latest IPO GMP numbers of Pharmeasy IPO.
Pharmeasy IPO to hit the market soon., There is no official confirmation yet but we might see the IPO hit the market in 2022. The company to raise ₹6250 crores via IPO that comprises ₹- crore of fresh issue and the OFS of – Equity Shares. Pharmeasy is one of the well-known brand and providing consumers to order medicines, health care products, and lab tests online via their portal or app. The company reported revenue of ₹2360 crores in 2021 against the revenues of ₹737 crores in 2020. The IPO price band is fixed at ₹- to ₹- Per Equity Share. The Pharmeasy IPO to list on NSE and BSE.
What is Pharmeasy IPO GMP Today?
The Pharmeasy IPO GMP aka grey market premium is ₹80.
What is Pharmeasy IPO Kostak Rates Today?
The Pharmeasy IPO kostak rate is ₹-.
What is Pharmeasy IPO Subject to Sauda Price Today?
The Pharmeasy IPO subject to sauda rates is ₹-.
Pharmeasy IPO Expected Returns?
The Pharmeasy expected return is -%.
|Date
|GMP
|Kostak
|Subject to
|25 February
|₹80
|₹-
|₹-
|24 February
|₹70
|₹-
|₹-
|23 February
|₹70
|₹-
|₹-
|22 February
|₹30
|₹-
|₹-
|21 February
|₹30
|₹-
|₹-
Pharmeasy IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 2022
|IPO Close:
|2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹6250 Crores
|Fresh Issue:
| Approx ₹- Crores
|Offer for Sale:
|Approx – Equity Shares
|Face Value:
|₹1 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹- to ₹- Per Share
|Listing on:
|BSE & NSE
|Retail Quota:
|10%
|QIB Quota:
|75%
|NII Quota:
|15%
|Discount:
|N/A
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Pharmeasy IPO Market Lot
The Pharmeasy IPO minimum market lot is – shares with ₹- application amount. The retail investors can apply up-to 13 lots, – shares with ₹- application amount.
|Minimum Lot Size:
|Minimum – Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
|₹- for 1 lot
|Maximum Lot Size:
|Maximum – Shares for 13 lot
|Maximum Amount:
|₹- for 13 lot
Pharmeasy IPO Date, Time Table, Allotment & Listing
The Pharmeasy IPO date is 2022 and the IPO close date is 2022. The allotment date is 2022 and the IPO may list on 2022.
|Price Band Announcement:
| 2022
|Anchor Investors Allotment:
| 2022
|IPO Open Date:
|2022
|IPO Close Date:
|2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|2022
|Refunds:
|2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
|2022
|IPO Listing Date:
|2022
Pharmeasy IPO GMP aka Grey Market Premium FAQs:
Pharmeasy IPO GMP is ₹70 as of today.
Pharmeasy IPO Kostak Rate is ₹- as of today.
Pharmeasy IPO Subject to Sauda is ₹- as of today.
Pharmeasy IPO Expected Returns is -%.
