Pharrell Williams to be honored at Grammys on the Hill Awards for his fight for creators’ rights

The Recording Academy is bringing together congressional leaders and music makers for its annual Grammys on the Hill Awards. According to a release, Washington’s premier annual celebration of music and advocacy will honor those who’ve ushered the fight for creators’ rights, including one of this year’s recipients, Pharrell Williams.

“I’m very grateful to be honored at this year’s GRAMMYs on the Hill among some incredible other honorees who have done tremendous advocacy work for others,” Pharrell said in a statement. “It’s important that we show up for each other and support one another to ensure that we can keep creating.”

Williams’ commitment to protecting creators’ rights and philanthropy include founding his Black Ambition and YELLOW organizations and working with former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to make Juneteenth a paid holiday. He’ll be honored during the awards show on April 26, as will U.S. Senate Majority LeaderChuck Schumer and Sen. Bill Cassidy.