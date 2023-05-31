Phelan refuses Senate property tax relief after passing Abbott’s favored bill | Texas

(The Center Square) – On Monday night, Gov. Greg Abbott called a special legislative session to address property tax relief and on Tuesday the Senate and House in record-breaking speed introduced and passed their own property tax bills.

The Senate unanimously passed, with full bipartisan support, Senate Joint Resolution 1 and Senate Bill 1, Property Tax Relief, both sponsored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston.

After they did so, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, “I have been committed to fighting back against the wave of ever-increasing property taxes since before I held elected office. The combination of a substantial homestead exemption and property tax compression is a very powerful way to deliver serious property tax relief. I have been crystal-clear that taxpayers deserve to receive the largest property tax cut in Texas history, and SB 1 delivers on that promise sustainably and responsibly.”

SB 1 provides 10 cents of property tax compression and a $100,000 homestead exemption for homeowners under age 65 and a $110,000 homestead exemption for homeowners over age 65.

SJR 1 creates a constitutional amendment to be added to the ballot in November to allow voters to approve or reject the homestead exemption, which would become permanent.

Patrick also tweeted, “Homestead exemption and property tax compression is a very powerful way to deliver serious property tax relief.”

However, after the Senate bill passed, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said the House wouldn’t consider it.

Neither would be referred to a House committee, he said, because the homestead exemption isn’t included in Gov. Abbott’s special session directive.

Abbott’s directive instructed the legislature to cut property taxes “solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate in order to provide lasting property-tax relief for Texas taxpayers,” according to his proclamation issued Monday night calling for a special session.

The House passed its own bill, HB 1, filed by multiple sponsors, which includes 16.2 cents in rate compression, in addition to the continued 10-cent compression outlined in the 2024-2025 budget.

After the House passed it, Gov. Abbott issued a statement, saying, “The Texas House is the only chamber that passed a property tax cut bill that is germane to the special session that I called to provide Texans with property tax relief. It provides more cuts to property tax rates than any other proposal at this time.”

He also said, it’s “supported by the most respected tax think tank in the state, as well as more than 30 homeowner, consumer, and business groups across the state. I look forward to signing it when it reaches my desk.”

It remains unclear if the Senate will consider the bill because the Lt. Governor has said property tax relief must include an increase in the homestead exemption.

On Tuesday, the House also passed another legislative priority of Gov. Abbott’s, a bill to increase penalties for human smugglers. Rep. Ryan Guillen, R-Rio Grande City, filed HB 2, which quickly passed out of committee and the full House.

It would increase the minimum sentence for human smuggling to 10 years. If the offense is punishable as a felony of the first degree, the minimum term of imprisonment is increased to 15 years, according to the bill language.

However, it adds a new sentencing provision that was previously included in Guillen’s original bill, HB 800, which failed in the regular session. If the attorney representing the state in the prosecution of the offense certifies in writing to the court that the human smuggler “provided significant cooperation to the state or law enforcement,” the minimum sentence may be reduced to five years, the bill states.

After the House passed both bills, Speaker Phelan ended the House’s first special legislative session in less than 12 hours.

Afterward, he tweeted, “Strengthening the border, Providing Texans with the largest state property tax cut in American history, and Sine Die,” all followed by check marks.

The Senate doesn’t return to session until Friday, June 2.