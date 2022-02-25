Philadelphia bans traffic stops for minor infractions

Philadelphia’s mayor has ordered police to cease pulling over drivers for low-level offenses that critics say result in disproportionate stops of minority drivers

PHILADELPHIA — The mayor ordered police Wednesday to cease pulling over drivers for low-level offenses that critics say result in disproportionate stops of minority drivers, making Philadelphia the biggest metropolis authorities within the U.S. to ban what are generally known as pretextual stops.

The chief order from Mayor Jim Kenney places a invoice handed final month by the Metropolis Council — known as the Driving Equality Invoice — into impact. It bans officers from pulling over automobiles solely for a handful of traffic offenses deemed “secondary violations,” comparable to improperly displayed registration or inspection stickers, and single damaged taillights.

Advocates for legislation enforcement say such stops can uncover unlawful medicine and weapons, noting that the U.S. Supreme Courtroom dominated in 1996 that they have been acceptable. However critics say the apply has led to Black and Latino motorists being unfairly stopped and searched at excessive charges and generally being detained for small infractions.

It has additionally led to a handful of high-profile deaths. Sandra Bland in Texas, Walter Scott in South Carolina and Duante Wright in Minnesota have been all initially pulled over for pretextual stops.

No less than two prosecutor’s places of work in Minnesota have stated they may now not prosecutor motorists charged with different crimes ensuing from pretextual stops.

Municipalities smaller than Philadelphia, the nation’s sixth-most populous metropolis, have issued related bans, and the state of Virginia banned stops solely for infractions like smelling marijuana, overly tinted home windows or objects hanging from the rearview mirror.

The Defender Affiliation of Philadelphia analyzed 300,000 stops from earlier years and stated the brand new legislation would forestall a big variety of these sooner or later. The order additionally enforce a second invoice handed by the Metropolis Council requiring Philadelphia to gather and publish knowledge on traffic stops, together with the rationale for the preliminary cease, the demographics of the motive force and passengers, and the places of these stops.

In 2011, town settled a policing discrimination lawsuit that alleged Philadelphia officers illegally focused Black residents for pedestrian searches. Reform advocates have argued lately that as a result of these pedestrian stops have been intently monitored, officers turned to pretextual traffic stops to conduct the identical barred searches on Black drivers as an alternative.

———

This story was first revealed on Nov. 3, 2021. It was up to date on Feb. 25, 2022, to appropriate that the Defender Affiliation of Philadelphia analyzed 300,000 stops from earlier years and stated that the brand new legislation would forestall a big variety of these sooner or later, not that as many as 300,000 low-level stops could be prevented by the brand new legislation.