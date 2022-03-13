Phillies close to re-signing Odúbel Herrera; club wants to stay under $230M CBT threshold, per report

The Philadelphia Phillies are nearing an settlement to carry again free-agent outfielder Odúbel Herrera, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Herrera elected free company to start the offseason after his membership choice (price greater than $12 million) was declined and he was outrighted from the 40-player roster for a second time.

Herrera appeared in 124 video games with the Phillies final season after failing to make the group out of camp. He hit .260/.310/.416 (95 OPS+) with 13 residence runs and 6 stolen bases (on seven tries). His contributions have been price an estimated 1.eight Wins Above Substitute, per Baseball Reference’s calculations.

Herrera didn’t play in a big-league recreation in the course of the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, and he missed a lot of the 2019 marketing campaign after being suspended for 85 video games for violating Main League Baseball’s Joint Home Violence, Sexual Assault and Youngster Abuse Coverage. Prices have been dropped in opposition to Herrera after his accomplice on the time elected in opposition to continuing with the case. Herrera issued the next assertion:

I acted in an unacceptable method and am terribly disillusioned in myself. I alone am responsible for my actions. I’ve taken significant steps to guarantee that nothing like it will ever occur once more. I’ve realized from this expertise, and I’ve grown as an individual. I apologize to the Phillies’ group, my teammates, and all my followers. I stay up for rejoining the Phillies as soon as my suspension is served and to persevering with to work on being a greater accomplice, teammate and particular person.

Herrera may function the Phillies’ most-days middle fielder. Dave Dombrowski and Sam Fuld have been searching for extra outfield assist, and it stands to purpose they’re nonetheless on the hunt for an additional nook outfielder. Because it stands, the Phillies would doubtless trot out an outfield consisting of Bryce Harper, Herrera, and both Adam Haseley, Mickey Moniak, or Matt Vierling.

Dombrowski has been licensed by possession to spend as a lot as he sees match, supplied he avoids the posh tax line of $230 million, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. The Phillies’ CBT payroll is at the moment projected to be round $186 million, per Cot’s Contracts.