Phillies fire Joe Girardi: Manager replaced by Rob Thomson after Philadelphia loses 12 of last 15 games

At 22-29, the Philadelphia Phillies are off to their worst begin since begin since 2017, and it has price supervisor Joe Girardi his job. The Phillies introduced Friday they’ve relieved Girardi of his duties. Teaching assistant Bobby Meacham has been let go as nicely. Bench coach Rob Thomson will function interim supervisor and high quality assurance coach Mike Calitri has been elevated to bench coach.
“It has been a irritating season for us up till this level, as we really feel that our membership has not performed as much as its capabilities,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski mentioned in an announcement. “Whereas all of us share the accountability for the shortcomings, I felt {that a} change was wanted and {that a} new voice within the clubhouse would give us the perfect likelihood to show issues round. I imagine we have now a proficient group that may get again on monitor, and I’m assured that Rob, together with his expertise and familiarity with our membership, is the suitable man to guide us going ahead.”
Earlier this week Girardi, who led the Phillies to a 132-141 file in two seasons plus two months as supervisor, informed reporters he was unconcerned about his job safety regardless of the workforce’s poor play. The Phillies have misplaced 12 of their final 15 video games, together with a number of heartbreakers within the late innings. They’re 12 video games behind the primary place New York Mets within the NL East.
“I do not fear about my job,” Girardi mentioned. “I’ve by no means nervous about my job. I do not fear about my job. I’ve obtained to do my job. It is the enterprise of being a supervisor. I do not fear about it.”
The Phillies haven’t been to the postseason since 2011 — they’ve the Nationwide League’s longest postseason drought — and they’re at the moment 5 half of video games behind the third and closing wild card spot, although there are 5 groups forward of them within the standings. The Phillies have a worse file than the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-27) and the identical file because the Chicago Cubs (22-29).
Philadelphia’s roster is a hodgepodge of mismatching components, together with a number of gamers whose finest place is DH (Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber), a weak center infield, no true middle fielder, and a shaky bullpen. Girardi didn’t put this roster collectively, although he did not maximize what he was given both. He is been scrutinized for his latest bullpen utilization specifically.
Girardi, 57, owns a profession managerial file of 1,120-935 (.545) that additionally consists of stops with the then-Florida Marlins (2006) and New York Yankees (2008-17). If Dombrowski’s line about needing a “new voice within the clubhouse” sounds acquainted, it is as a result of Yankees GM Brian Cashman gave the same purpose when explaining his resolution to half methods with Girardi in 2017.
In fact, that “new voice” will probably be Thomson, one in all Girardi’s longtime confidants and a member of his teaching workers all through his time with the Yankees. Thomson is a baseball lifer who has held quite a lot of teaching and entrance workplace roles. The Phillies say he’ll function the workforce’s interim supervisor by means of the top of the 2022 season.
“I’m extraordinarily excited for this chance and I recognize the confidence Dave has proven in me,” Thomson mentioned in an announcement. “Having mentioned that, this is an emotional day for me, having labored so intently with Joe for thus a few years. This has been my dwelling now for the final 5 years and I care deeply about this franchise, this metropolis, our gamers, our coaches, our workers and our followers. I’m prepared to guide this workforce and look ahead to attending to work and turning this round.”
The Phillies had an off-day Thursday. They open a three-game dwelling collection towards Mike Trout, who grew up close to Philadelphia, and the remainder of the Los Angeles Angels on Friday evening.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL