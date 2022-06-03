Phillies fire Joe Girardi: Six potential candidates Philadelphia might consider for managerial vacancy

The Philadelphia Phillies fired supervisor Joe Girardi on Friday, severing a relationship that started with the 2020 season. Within the two-plus years since, Girardi had gathered a 132-141 report, together with a disappointing 22-29 mark in 2022. The Phillies, who had entered the spring with aspirations of creating the playoffs for the primary time in a decade, now discover themselves 5 half video games out within the race for the Nationwide League’s third wild card spot.
Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named the interim supervisor. He is anticipated to carry the place for the remainder of the season, that means the Phillies will not formally start their seek for a brand new skipper anytime quickly. Nonetheless, we’re not going to let that inconvenient fact stop us from reckless hypothesis.
Beneath, we have recognized six people who may in time emerge as candidates to develop into the Phillies subsequent supervisor. As at all times, needless to say that is extra of an artwork than a science. The people are offered in alphabetical order.
1. Brad Ausmus, Athletics bench coach
A common perception that’s extensively held in skilled sports activities is that groups who hearth their supervisor are likely to choose the inverse profile when hiring a successor. The Phillies adopted that path once they changed Gabe Kapler, a youthful and extra progressive particular person, with the secure veteran Girardi. For all anybody is aware of, they’re going to do it once more once they substitute Girardi. Ausmus, himself an skilled big-league supervisor, would not appear to suit the profile. He was employed by Phillies government Dave Dombrowski in Detroit, nonetheless, and he was thought-about a critical candidate to land the New York Mets job over the winter. Ausmus wouldn’t be a very impressed alternative, however he was as soon as thought-about a high managerial prospect and he appears sure to get a 3rd likelihood on the helm someplace, be it in Philadelphia or elsewhere.
2. Joe Espada, Astros bench coach
Espada is overdue for a shot at managing. He is been considered as a future skipper for years now, having beforehand served as a base coach on Girardi’s Yankees staffs earlier than transferring on to the Astros, the place he is been since 2018. Espada has interviewed with the Cubs and the Rangers previously.
3. Matt Quatraro, Rays bench coach
Quatraro is much like Espada in that it looks like it is solely a matter of time earlier than both one lands the massive job. Each come from progressive organizations and each have interviewed for different gigs previously. Phillies government Sam Fuld is probably going acquainted with Quatraro from their shared time with the Rays group, and he would signify a pointy distinction to Girardi.
4. Mike Scioscia, Workforce USA supervisor
Scioscia would appear like an odd alternative given he hasn’t managed within the majors since 2018, when he was fired by the Los Angeles Angels after 19 years of service. He is actually not an excellent divergence from Girardi, however look across the league. Did anybody count on to see the likes of Buck Showalter or Tony La Russa again in dugouts? At minimal, Scioscia’s connection to Philadelphia — he went to highschool in Springfield, or a 20-minute drive from Residents Financial institution Park — would make for delightfully straightforward copy. All the time root for the straightforward copy.
5. Rob Thomson, Phillies interim supervisor
We really feel obligated to incorporate Thomson given the circumstances. If the Phillies play effectively sufficient heading ahead to make the playoffs, then it appears believable he could be handed the gig on a extra everlasting foundation. In fact, it is attainable that the Phillies would nonetheless desire a clear break from the Girardi period, which implies not elevating somebody who’s considered as a longtime Girardi affiliate.
6. Dusty Wathan, Phillies third base coach
As with Thomson, it appears unlikely that the Phillies will promote from inside. That would appear to rule out Wathan, although it should not shock anybody if he not less than will get an interview out of it. He almost landed the Phillies gig once they employed Kapler, and has been within the working for different managerial posts since.
