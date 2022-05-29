Phillies vs. Mets odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Sunday, May 29 best bets from proven model

Two NL East rivals clash when the Philadelphia Phillies (21-26) and the New York Mets (31-17) square off on Sunday Night Baseball. The Mets are looking for the sweep after winning the first two matchups in the series. On Saturday, New York topped Philadelphia 8-2. Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.38 ERA) gets the start for the Phillies, while Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.91 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. New York is the -115 money-line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Philadelphia is a -105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Mets money line: New York -115, Philadelphia -105

Phillies vs. Mets Sox run line: Philadelphia +1.5 (-200)

Phillies vs. Mets over-under: 7.5 runs

PHI: The over is 7-0-1 in Philadelphia’s last 8 games as a road underdog

NYM: The Mets are 4-0 in their last 4 home games

Featured Game | New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Why you should back the Mets



Designated hitter Pete Alonso has been red-hot to kick off the season. Alonso has outstanding power and can hit a home run in any ballpark with ease. The 2019 All-Star can consistently produce runs for New York. He is currently second in the majors in RBIs (46) and tied for fifth in home runs (12). On May 27, he went 2-for-2 with a homer, a double, and four RBIs.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil has been a terrific contact hitter. McNeil has a smooth and compact swing that allows him to put the ball in play. The 30-year-old has good instincts and plays solid defense. He leads the team in batting average (.319) with three home runs and 26 RBIs. He went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in his last outing.

Why you should back the Phillies

Bryce Harper has all the tools and is extremely athletic. Harper has big-time power along with an aggressive approach at the plate. The six-time All-Star has good pitch recognition with a solid awareness of the strike zone. Harper leads the team in batting average (.317), home runs (10), RBIs (32), and hits (53). He’s currently on a six-game hitting streak.

Left fielder Nick Castellanos has a natural swing with the ability to hit for both contact and power. Castellanos also owns a strong and accurate arm from the outfield. The 2021 All-Star has a batting average of .258 with five home runs and 24 RBIs. He’s recorded 2-plus hits in consecutive contests and has been a reliable offensive outlet.

How to make Mets vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.0 combined runs.

