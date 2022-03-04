Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver set for interview as part of NBA investigation, sources say

The lawyers leading the NBA’s investigation into the Phoenix Suns are preparing to interview Robert Sarver regarding the accusations against the team and its majority owner, sources close to the investigation told ESPN.

Sources said more than 300 people have been interviewed as part of the investigation, which the league launched in November after ESPN published a story that included allegations of racism and misogyny in a sometimes hostile and toxic workplace in Phoenix during Sarver’s 17-year tenure.

New York-based Wachtell Lipton, which previously led ownership-centered investigations into the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, has interviewed current and former employees who have worked at all levels of the organization since a Sarver-led group bought the Suns in 2004. Some have been interviewed multiple times, sources said.

The lawyers have asked about specific allegations in the ESPN report, which was based on interviews with more than 70 current and former employees. Employees have confirmed a range of published allegations while introducing others, sources said, and have provided the investigators with documents, specifically emails.

As part of the investigation, the Suns have granted access to internal emails and human resources records, sources said.

Neither the Suns nor the NBA responded to a request for comment.

A timeline to complete the investigation remains unclear. The lawyers have consistently explained to current and former employees that they are in the “fact-finding” stage.