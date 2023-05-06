Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will likely be competing in opposition to each and every different in a Western Conference playoff contest on May 5, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The common season information for Denver and Phoenix are 53-29 and 45-37, respectively. The present collection standings are Denver 2, Phoenix 0.

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center — Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center — Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are getting into the fit with a successful streak of 3 video games in opposition to the Phoenix Suns in a playoff contest. In their earlier trip in opposition to Phoenix, the Nuggets emerged victorious with a ranking of 97-87, securing some postseason bragging rights.

Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets’ participant, used to be the famous person participant in that recreation as he dropped a double-double on 39 issues and 16 rebounds, marking 5 consecutive video games through which he had no less than ten rebounds. Denver is lately main the collection in opposition to the Suns with a ranking of 2-0. It stays to be observed if the Nuggets will likely be in a position to proceed their successful streak or if the Suns will make a comeback.

Odds

According to the most recent NBA odds, Phoenix is a 4-point favourite in opposition to Denver. The over/below for the fit has been set at 225 issues. You can see NBA alternatives for this fit and others from SportsLine’s complex pc style, by means of clicking at the following link – Get picks now.