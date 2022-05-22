PHOTO GALLERY: Grads have afternoon to remember | News, Sports, Jobs

New York State Senator George Borrello shares a lighthearted message with graduates.

A bachelor’s degree tradition – moving tassels from right to left to signify they are college graduates.

A master’s degree candidate receives her academic hood from School of Music Interim Director Daniel Ihasz (left) and Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Andy Karafa.

“Shiloh” Sendy Rivera Martinez, with a message board in honor of her late father, goes down the ramp after receiving her diploma.

Social Work majors celebrate with faculty.

Graduates of the inaugural class of the English Adolescence Education multi-degree program with faculty.

Graduates of the School of Music with faculty.

Graduates in the processional to Steele Hall for the afternoon ceremony.

Faculty Marshals for the afternoon ceremony included Professor Mary Beth Sievens (left) and SUNY Distinguished Professor James Davis (right).

B.F.A. Dance major Olivia Soto (center), who graduated summa cum laude, celebrates during the processional.

College Council Chair Frank Pagano gave a warm welcome to graduates at both ceremonies.

Shane P. Keyes of Amherst, N.Y., who earned a Mus.B. in Music Education, summa cum laude, sang the national anthem at the afternoon ceremony.