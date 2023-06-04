Photographers Kahran and Regis Bethencourt reimagine fairy tales





In a contemporary interview with CBS News, photographers Kahran and Regis Bethencourt mentioned their new e-book titled, “Crowned: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora.” The couple who paintings in combination as husband-and-wife, problem restricting ideals about fairy story heroines whilst concurrently breaking conventional good looks requirements.

The Bethencourts have traveled the sector, shooting images that remember variety and variations. The pictures featured of their e-book reimagine fairy tales and blur any preconceived notions about what princesses must seem like.

Speaking with CBS News correspondent Faith Salie, the photographers shared their hobby for images and defined how their venture objectives to encourage other people of every age to include their distinctive qualities. By showcasing a spread of pores and skin tones, hair textures, and cultural backgrounds, the couple hopes their e-book will lend a hand other people really feel noticed and represented.

In addition to their images paintings, the Bethencourts run a studio referred to as Creative Soul Photography, which is devoted to making high quality portraits for other people of colour. Their emphasis on inclusivity and variety is a refreshing exchange in an trade that from time to time falls brief in as it should be portraying other people from all backgrounds.

