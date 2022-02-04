Photos and video from a brief, chunky snowfall in Downtown Dallas







DALLAS — After freezing rain and sleet slammed into North Texas overnight and into early morning, Dallasites were treated to a much more welcome sight as the morning transitioned into the midday hours on Thursday: Peacefully floating down from the sky for a few hours, and in supremely eye-catching fashion, were some of the prettiest and chunkiest snowflakes you’ve ever seen.

Among them? WFAA director of photography Chance Horner, who hit the scene with his gear in tow to capture videos and photos of the chilling (in more ways than one) scene.

To be clear, though: There weren’t too, too many people out and about in the streets. Much as was the case with the roads this week, it seemed many a North Texan learned their lesson in 2021’s storms, and decided to just stay home for — even during such a splendid sight as this one.

But that just made the visuals Horner captured in the end all the more stark, really.





