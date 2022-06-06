PHOTOS: ‘Casper Masters’ golf duo in Florida for 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

CASPER, Wyo. — Shane Rogers and his {golfing} companion Mike Ogden, a sergeant with the Casper Police Division, are in Florida for the 2022 Particular Olympics USA Video games.
“The workforce is in Flordia proper now on the video games,” the Casper PD stated by way of Fb on Monday. “Assist us cheer them on as they characterize Wyoming and Casper.”
Rogers and Ogden landed on the workforce identify “Casper Masters” for his or her partnership throughout a apply recreation on the Casper Municipal Golf Course on Might 18. The 2 are amongst a delegation of 45 individuals with Particular Olympics Wyoming touring to Florida for the June 5-11 video games. The video games and opening ceremony can be broadcast by ESPN and ABC networks.
Rogers was picked to characterize Crew Wyoming after competing with Particular Olympics for practically 40 years.
“I didn’t understand what was happening till I used to be informed, and I used to be fairly excited once I discovered,” Rogers stated through the Might apply recreation. “It’s going to be a enjoyable day simply being round all of the Particular Olympics guys and attending to know everyone.”
“There’s an excellent likelihood I might come again with the trophy.”