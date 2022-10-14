Photos: Dozens of adoptable dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are trying to find loving homes for dozens of lovely canine and cats.

On Oct. 12, the shelter took in 68 animals and recorded 25 adoptions.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is positioned at 2811 S.E. twenty ninth St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and misplaced & discovered pets from 12 p.m. to five:30 p.m. day-after-day however holidays.

For extra information, name (405) 297-3100.