Photos of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

February 4, 2022
Al Lindsey
Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images


The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicked off with the opening ceremony at Beijing National Stadium on Friday, February 4, 2022.

In this photo, Team USA flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster lead the American athletes into the stadium for the traditional Parade of Nations. 

Fireworks over Beijing

2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games Fireworks

Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images


Fireworks are seen over National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. 

This exterior view of the stadium’s design shows why it is widely known as the Bird’s Nest.

Team USA flag bearers

Beijing 2022 - Opening Ceremony

Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images


Team USA, with flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster framed through one of the Olympic rings, enters the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Shuster, a curler, is participating in his fifth Olympics. Bowe, a three-time Olympian speedskater, stepped in as flag bearer after the original choice, Elana Meyers Taylor, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss the opening ceremony.

2022 Olympic mascot

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games mascot

Lu Lin/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images


The Beijing 2022 mascot, an ice-covered panda named Bing Dwen Dwen, is seen during the opening ceremony.

According to Olympic organizers: “‘Bing’ means ice and also symbolises purity and strength, and ‘Dwen Dwen’ represents children. The mascot embodies the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit.”

Great Britain’s flag bearers

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images


Flag bearers Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead lead the team from Great Britain into the stadium during the opening ceremony — wearing Union Jack flag sweaters to match.

Russian athletes

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-DELEGATION

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images


Russia’s flag bearers Olga Fatkulina and Vadim Shipachev lead their delegation during the opening ceremony.

Russian athletes are officially representing the Russian Olympic Committee, or ROC, instead of the nation itself after Russia was hit with a four-year ban for falsifying data on doping.

Team ROC

Opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China

Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images


Russian ice hockey player Vadim Shipachyov and speed skater Olga Fatkulina carry the ROC flag during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Jamaica

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

David Ramos / Getty Images


Team Jamaica flag bearers Benjamin Alexander and Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Jamaica is fielding a four-man bobsled team for the first time since 1998, along with competing in two-man bobsled and woman’s monobob.

Hockey-inspired choreography

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

David Ramos / Getty Images


Performers dressed as hockey players take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Young performers

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images


Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

American athletes

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremonies

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images


Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster lead Team USA during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

More than 150 athletes on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team were slated to take part in the opening ceremony.

Team USA photo op

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-DELEGATIONS

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images


Members of Team USA pose for photos during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

National Stadium

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

GettyImages / Getty Images


An overhead view of Beijing National Stadium as Team USA marches in during the opening ceremony. The U.S. has over 220 athletes participating in the Winter Games, but there is no delegation of government officials in the stands after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott over China’s “egregious human rights abuses.”

“The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

O Canada

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-DELEGATIONS

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images


Canada’s flag bearers Charles Hamelin and Marie-Philip Poulin parade during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Canada, a winter sports powerhouse, will be competing in 109 events.

Watching at home

2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games Opening

Wang Gang / Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images


Three generations of a family watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in their living room in Shanghai, China, on February 4, 2022.

Dignitaries wave

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images


International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and China’s President Xi Jinping (front row center) wave during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

China has faced protests and a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games over its record of human rights abuses, including repression of its Uyghur Muslim minority, which the U.S. has called a genocide.

Raising China’s flag

Opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China

Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images


Troops prepare to raise the flag of the People’s Republic of China at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Human rights protests

INDIA-CHINA-TIBET-OLY-BEIJING-2022-PROTEST

PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images


On the day of the opening ceremony in Beijing, protesters in cities around the world staged demonstrations against China’s record of human rights abuses.

In this photo, Tibetan Youth Congress activists stomp on a Chinese national flag during a protest in New Delhi, India.

“Free China”

US-CHINA-OLY-2022-DEMO

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images


Activists protest outside the Consulate of China in Los Angeles, California, on the eve of the Beijing Olympics.

Protesters criticized the decision to award the Games to China amid the country’s record of human rights violations in Hong Kong and Tibet, as well as allegations of crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Read more: For China’s Uyghurs, “the genocide doesn’t stop” for the Olympics

Protest in Berlin

Beijing 2022 - Action against human rights violations in China

Carsten Koall/picture alliance via Getty Images


An activist in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate during a protest over China’s human rights record on February 4, 2022.

Olympic protest

OLY-2022-CHN-POLITICS-TIBET-DEMO

VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AFP via Getty Images


Protesters hold a banner decrying China’s human rights record during a demonstration against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne, Switzerland, ahead of the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

United Nations leader

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

An Lingjun/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images


United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen on a giant screen during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Team China

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Getty Images


Flag bearers Tingyu Gao and Dan Zhao of the host nation, China, lead their team during the opening ceremony.

Team South Korea

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-DELEGATIONS

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images


South Korea’s flag bearers Kwak Yoon-gy and Kim A-lang lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

North Korea will not be taking part; it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee after skipping the Tokyo Summer Games.

Team GB (Great Britain)

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-DELEGATION

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images


Britain’s flag bearers Eve Muirhead and David Ryding lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team GB is fielding a team of 50 athletes and reserves, including four who have won medals in past Olympics, BBC News reports.

Team Italy

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Getty Images


Flag bearer Michela Moioli leads Team Italy — decked out in cloaks to match — during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

American Samoa

Beijing 2022 - Opening Ceremony

Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images


Flag bearer Nathan Crumpton of American Samoa enters the stadium during the opening ceremony.

Crumpton, a skeleton racer, marched shirtless despite the freezing temperatures in Beijing.

Team Romania

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-DELEGATION

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images


Romania’s flag bearers Raluca Stramaturaru and Paul Constantin Pepene lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4, 2022.

A message in fireworks

TOPSHOT-OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-OUTSIDE

XIANG GUANGLI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images


Fireworks illuminate the night sky and form the word “Spring” over the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, in Beijing, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4, 2022.

LED light display

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Lu Lin/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images


Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Illuminated stadium

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Wei Zheng/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images


Performers with LED lights illuminate the inside of Beijing National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Norway

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-DELEGATIONS

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images


Norway’s flag bearers Kjetil Jansrud and Maiken Caspersen Falla parade with their teammates during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Kazakhstan

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-DELEGATIONS

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images


The delegation from Kazakhstan takes part in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Japan

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Getty Images


Flag bearers Arisa Go and Akito Watabe of Japan lead their team during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Team Ireland

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING-DELEGATIONS

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images


Ireland’s flag bearers Brendan Newby and Elsa Desmond lead the delegation in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Thumbs up from Putin

Beijing 2022 - Opening Ceremony

Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images


Russian President Vladimir Putin gives two thumbs up as he watches the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics from the stands in National Stadium.

Putin’s watching

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Getty Images


Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, looks on from the stands during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Iran

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Julian Finney / Getty Images


Flag bearers Atefeh Ahmadi and Seyed Sattar Seyd of Iran lead their delegation during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Ukraine

BEIJING 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS

DAVID W CERNY / REUTERS


Flag bearers Alexandra Nazarova and Oleksandr Abramenko lead Team Ukraine during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Team Greece

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

/ Getty Images


Flag bearers Apostolos Angelis and Maria Ntanou of Greece march during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Switzerland

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Getty Images


Flag bearers Andres Ambuhl and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland lead their team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Israel

2022 Beijing Olympics - Opening Ceremony

JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS


Flag bearers Noa Szollos Evgeni Krasnopolski of Israel lead their teammates into Beijing National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Winter Games..

Watch party

The National Lottery Watch Party Celebrates Start Of Winter Olympic Games

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for National Lottery


Team Great Britain athlete Shelley Rudman joins local school children at The National Lottery Watch Party in Nottingham, England, to celebrate the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 4, 2022.

Team Puerto Rico

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

David Ramos / Getty Images


Flag bearers Kellie Delka and William C. Flaherty of Puerto Rico march in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 4, 2022.

Team Netherlands

Beijing 2022 Olympic Games - opening ceremony

Douwe Bijlsma / Getty Images


Flag bearers Lindsay van Zundert and Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands take part in the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

Team Timor-Leste

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Julian Finney / Getty Images


Yohan Goncalves Goutt of Timor-Leste carries their flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Turkey

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Getty Images


Flag bearers Furkan Akar and Aysenur Duman of Turkey carry their flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team France

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Julian Finney / Getty Images


Flag bearers Kevin Rolland and Tessa Worley of France lead their team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Overhead view

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

/ Getty Images


A wide view inside Beijing National Stadium as Team China enters during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Performers in sync

Opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China

Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Gettty Images


Perfectly synchronized performers at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Stadium spectacle

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Wei Zheng/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images


Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium.

Winter theme

Beijing 2022 Olympic Games - opening ceremony

Getty Images


Performers encircle a giant snowflake during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

Team Malaysia

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Getty Images


Flag bearers Aruwin Salehhuddin and Jeffrey Webb of Team Malaysia carry their flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Finland

Opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China

Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images


Ice hockey player Valtteri Filppula of Finland carries the Finnish national flag during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Canada

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Getty Images


Team Canada marches in during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium.

On the march

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

David Ramos / Getty Images


Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team USA lead the team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

On the ice

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Getty Images


Performers dressed as hockey players perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Olympic rings

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0

Getty Images


A large display of the Olympic rings logo is seen inside the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.



