Pic: North Texans enjoy wintry weather

Got home (Collin County) to a branch down in my yard. Almost .2” (3/16”) of ice.

You measure by how much ice is on either side of a twig/branch. Then take the average.

In this case it was pretty even with around 3/16” on either side.#txwx #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/ob6gAI0EPg

— Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) February 3, 2022