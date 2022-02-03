Pic: North Texans enjoy wintry weather

TEXAS, USA — North Texans went out and about to enjoy the snow that blanketed the area Thursday. Here’s what the roads looked like and some of the pics that you sent in.
There’s snow place like home! In between calls, your firefighters are enjoying the snow too. Pictured from Station 1, Firefighter Nolan.
Stay safe, stay warm, and please do not drive unless you have to. GPFD is always here to serve you! pic.twitter.com/sx1dr3kUgz
— Grand Prairie Fire (@GPTXFire) February 3, 2022
Got home (Collin County) to a branch down in my yard. Almost .2” (3/16”) of ice.
You measure by how much ice is on either side of a twig/branch. Then take the average.
In this case it was pretty even with around 3/16” on either side.#txwx #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/ob6gAI0EPg
— Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) February 3, 2022