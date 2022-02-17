Pickup Truck Splits In Half After Flying Over Creek In Hurst – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One man has been critically hurt after a pickup truck lost control, left the roadway and flew over a creek – splitting the truck in half.

It happened around 4:30 this afternoon on Highway 10 in Hurst not far from Precinct Line Road.

According to police, the pickup was going westbound on Highway 10 when it lost control.

Police said as it landed, it split apart.

Firefighters had to work to extract the victim from the vehicle.

He was taken to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth in critical condition but is expected to survive.

No word yet what caused the crash.