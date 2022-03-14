Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a gift ‘fallen out of the sky’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a present that dropped from the sky after the previous Arsenal striker’s sixth objective for the membership helped seal a 4-Zero win towards Osasuna on Sunday.

Aubameyang, 32, added the third objective earlier than half-time at Camp Nou after Ferran Torres had scored twice. Substitute Riqui Puig accomplished the scoring after the break as Barca reduce the hole on second positioned Sevilla to 5 factors with a recreation in hand.

Barca have now hit 4 objectives in 4 of their final 9 video games, forsaking the issues they encountered in entrance of objective within the first half of the season. January signings Aubameyang, Torres and Adama Traore have helped remodel their assault.

– Barcelona beat Actual Madrid ladies to win LaLiga title

– Weekend Evaluate: Cristiano Ronaldo provides Tom Brady a present

– Do not have ESPN? Get instant access

“Aubameyang is a gift that has fallen out of the sky,” Xavi stated in a information convention of the Gabon ahead, who joined on a free switch after Arsenal agreed to terminate his contract.

“It isn’t simply [the goals], it is how he trains and his professionalism. He is an instance, [all the players] are.”

Torres, a €55 million signing from Manchester Metropolis, opened the scoring from the penalty spot towards Osasuna and added the second after good work from Ousmane Dembele. The Spain worldwide has been criticised for his ending since becoming a member of Barca however he now has 5 objectives for the membership.

“I stated that the objectives would come for Ferran,” Xavi added. “He is scored objectives wherever he is been: Valencia, Metropolis and with the Spanish nationwide staff. It was only a matter of time. I am delighted with how he is doing.”

Xavi additionally praised the third member of Sunday’s entrance three, Dembele. The French winger has been jeered in latest weeks following a standoff over his contract renewal, along with his present phrases up in June, however he is gained supporters again round with assists, together with two extra towards Osasuna.

“In case you carry out you make folks pleased,” Xavi stated. “The followers can see that he is giving the whole lot for Barca and you may’t deceive the supporters. He was nice right this moment.”

Xavi Hernandez says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a present that dropped from the sky after the ex-Arsenal striker helped seal a 4-Zero win on Sunday. JOSEP LAGO/AFP

Barca are at present driving a wave of euphoria following a run of optimistic outcomes underneath Xavi. They have been ninth in LaLiga when the previous midfielder took over however are actually third, unbeaten in 12 league video games and shutting in on Sevilla, who drew this weekend.

Nonetheless, they’re nonetheless 12 factors behind leaders Actual Madrid, who they meet within the Clasico on the Santiago Bernabeu subsequent weekend (U.S. audiences can stream Actual Madrid vs. Barcelona this Sunday LIVE on ESPN+).

“Successful LaLiga may be very tough, even when we beat Madrid,” Xavi stated. “Primarily as a result of Madrid aren’t slipping up. They’ve solely misplaced twice. They must drop factors 4 instances, so we will not be too optimistic.

“However the sensations are actually good. If we are able to put this depth into each recreation then we are able to compete towards anybody. Everyone seems to be having fun with themselves and that may be tough in modern-day soccer.

“We improved our ball circulation and added that depth [that was missing] from Thursday’s goalless draw towards Galatasaray. The win provides us a whole lot of confidence.”

Earlier than the Clasico, Barca journey to Istanbul on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League final 16 tie towards Galatasaray.

Xavi confirmed defender Gerard Pique shall be wonderful for the sport regardless of coming off with a thigh drawback.