Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova killed in attack that wounded Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall

A Fox Information cameraman and an area producer working for the community had been killed Monday in the identical assault that left the community’s correspondent Benjamin Corridor injured as they reported close to Ukraine‘s capital Kyiv, Fox Information stated confirmed Tuesday. The community stated cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and fixer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova had been killed when their car “was struck by incoming fireplace” whereas within the discipline with Corridor.

Fox Information CEO Suzanne Scott stated Zakrzewski, who was based mostly in London, had “coated almost each worldwide story for Fox Information from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria throughout his lengthy tenure with us,” including that “his ardour and expertise as a journalist had been unmatched.”

“He was profoundly dedicated to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic had been famend amongst journalists at each media outlet,” Scott stated.

This picture launched by Fox Information Channel reveals cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski whereas on task with colleagues, Fox Information correspondent Steve Harrigan and Jerusalem-based senior producer Yonat Friling, background proper, in Kyiv. Pierre Zakrzewski / AP



“Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this community and his loss is devastating,” Fox Information anchor Invoice Hemmer stated on the air Tuesday. He quoted Fox president Jay Wallace as saying that different employees “all the time felt an additional sense of reassurance after they arrived on the scene, they usually noticed that Pierre was there.”

“He was knowledgeable, he was a journalist, and he was a buddy,” stated Hemmer. “We right here on the Fox Information Channel wish to provide our deepest condolences to Pierre’s spouse, Michelle, and his total household. Pierre Zakrzewski was solely 55 years previous, and we miss him already.”

Simply final yr, the community honored Zakrzewski with a Fox News Media Spotlight Award, which are supposed to acknowledge “extraordinary staff who go above and past, inside and outdoors the office.”

Scott stated the 24-year-old Kuvshynova was “extremely gifted” and had spent weeks serving to the community’s crews navigate Kyiv, gathering info and speaking with sources, “working across the clock to ensure the world knew what was occurring in her nation.”

“Our crew in Ukraine tells me that Sasha had a ardour for music, the humanities and images and was a pleasure to work with,” Scott stated. “A number of of our correspondents and producers spent lengthy days together with her reporting the information and obtained to know her personally, describing her as hard-working, humorous, sort and courageous. Her dream was to attach individuals world wide and inform their tales and he or she fulfilled that by means of her journalism.”

Fox Information senior producer Yonat Friling tweeted a tribute to Kuvshynova, calling her a “lovely courageous girl.”

“She cherished music and he or she was humorous and sort,” Friling wrote. “She was 24 years previous. She labored with our crew for the previous month and did a superb job. Could her reminiscence be a blessing.”

A photograph of Kuvshynova, Trey Yingst and Pierre Zakrzewski shared by the community. Fox Information



Fox provided no replace on the situation of Corridor, their correspondent wounded in the identical assault, however stated he remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to Ukraine’s ministry of inner affairs, stated Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski had been killed by “artillery fireplace from Russian-fascist forces,” however the community has not attributed their demise to a selected nation.

Gulnoza Mentioned, the Committee to Shield Journalists’ Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, stated in a press release that she was “deeply saddened” by stories of Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova’s deaths.

“Reporting on this warfare is a crucial public service, and it has already claimed the lives of at the very least two different journalists in only a few weeks,” she stated. “Ukrainian and Russian authorities should do their utmost to make sure security of all journalists, and to completely examine assaults on the press.”

On Monday, the community confirmed that Corridor “was injured whereas newsgathering exterior of Kyiv in Ukraine.”

Scott stated in a Monday memo to staff that the community had a “minimal degree of particulars proper now, however Ben is hospitalized and our groups on the bottom are working to collect extra info because the scenario rapidly unfolds.”

Information of the assault on the Fox crew got here only a day after one other American journalist, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed in Ukraine. The pinnacle of Kyiv’s regional police drive stated Renaud was killed and one other journalist was wounded by Russian forces within the city of Irpin, exterior the capital of Kyiv, as they had been touring to movie refugees.



Challenges in retaining journalists in Ukraine secure after U.S. filmmaker killed by Russian forces 05:17

Corridor recently made headlines for rebuking Greg Gutfield, co-host of the Fox Information political discuss present “The 5,” after he stated on-air that the reporting from Ukraine “is loads like different tales that we have gone by means of within the digital age wherein a picture is taken after which performed over and time and again to create some form of emotional response out of you, as a result of that makes a revenue for information firms.”

“This isn’t the media making an attempt to drum up some emotional response,” Corridor stated. “That is completely what’s occurring.”

“It’s an absolute disaster,” he added. “And the individuals caught within the center are those who’re actually struggling.”

