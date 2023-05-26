Pigeon scam in Friendswood, Texas | Crime news

In Friendswood, Texas, an Alvin girl was once lately scammed out of $25,000. Police are alerting other people about this actual scam, which has been witnessed in a number of other towns.

The crime took place at a grocery retailer on Parkwood Avenue when 30-year-old Tiffany Butler of Clinton, Mississippi approached the sufferer and claimed she had discovered a handbag with some huge cash within. 70-year-old John Ford of Jackson, Mississippi was once additionally concerned in the scam, as he was once noticed on video talking with the sufferer ahead of Butler approached.

According to police, Ford and Butler satisfied the sufferer that, in order to percentage the cash, they would wish collateral. The sufferer withdrew the $25,000 from her Alvin financial institution, however Ford and Butler took the cash and ran off.

Warrants for the arrest of Ford and Butler have been issued through the Friendswood Police Department. They had been charged with criminal robbery of the aged. Anyone who is aware of in their whereabouts is instructed to touch Detective Blair of Friendswood PD at 281-996-3300.

