Pillsbury releases new Easter-inspired slice and bake sugar cookies

(NEW YORK) — Spring is correct across the nook and Pillsbury is rolling out its festive confections to rejoice.

The seasonal sweets embrace three sugar cookies with colourful characters stamped within the heart of every; a pink bunny form, a yellow child chick and a pastel Easter egg form.

The bunny and chick Pillsbury cookies include 20 pre-cut refrigerated dough slices that may go straight into the oven and retail three for $8.

The egg cookie cutout serves 10 for a similar value and might be savored by itself or baked and embellished with further icing and sprinkles.

Plus, every of the treats are suitable for eating uncooked and can be found at retailers nationwide now.

