Pilot Point mayor resigns after arrest

The former mayor was charged with soliciting a minor underneath the age of 14.

PILOT POINT, Texas — Pilot Point Mayor Matthew McIlravy resigned from workplace Thursday after he was charged with soliciting a toddler days in the past by Dallas police.

The resignation letter was transient and to the purpose.

“To the Pilot Point City Council and City Manager, I am resigning as mayor of Pilot Point effective immediately,” McIlravy wrote in a letter.

McIlravy was simply elected to the place in May.

He was simply charged a number of days in the past with soliciting a minor underneath the age of 14, a second-degree felony.

McIlravy was arrested by the DPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and had help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, the DPD Drone Unit and North Central CRT.

This arrest culminated in a five-month-long investigation by the DPD’s ICAC Unit, police added, which is the lead company of the North Texas ICAC Task Force.

Police stated the investigation, which is ongoing, confirmed different communications with minors who have not been recognized.

Pilot Point City Manager Britt Lusk launched a press release Tuesday night time stating McIlravy was arrested Tuesday morning whereas at City Hall and stated the town had no additional information or remark, referring any inquiries to DPD.