Pinellas County is upgrading its 9-1-1 system

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County is on the point of improve the system you depend on in an emergency.

Right now, whenever you name 9-1-1 and an operator will get your information, it’s shared with emergency responders within the space of the emergency. Soon, each regulation enforcement company in Pinellas County will get entry to that information seamlessly.

The PRIME (Pinellas Regional Information Management Enterprise) system may even enable regulation enforcement officers to entry police studies from any metropolis in Pinellas County. Right now, they solely have fast entry to studies for the company they work for since they at the moment use completely different file methods.

The Pinellas County Sheriff says it’s going to pace up response occasions and enhance emergency response total.

“It’s a really good thing. It’s a thing that has been long overdue in Pinellas County,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri advised ABC Action News reporter Sarah Hollenbeck.

Gualtieri says it’s a significant improve that may assist all of the responding companies. “This is one of the crazy things about this. If we are here in the Pinellas County Sheriff Administration Building on Ulmerton Road and I walk out to my car and this is in the city of Largo, and a Largo Police Officer gets dispatched to a robbery at the bank across the street. I wouldn’t see that in our computer system. With this new system, I’ll be able to see it and be able to react to it. That’s a game changer,” he elaborated.

The PRIME 9-1-1 system will repair that and permit all regulation enforcement officers to see the place different responding officers are positioned.

“We have maps in all of our patrol cars and the only thing we see right now is where the sheriff deputies are. We don’t see where the Largo Police Officers are, St Pete Police are, Clearwater Police are and they don’t see us so now that’s going to dramatically change,” he defined. “This will help with officer safety, public safety, crime solvability, access to information. When you put all of that together in one place there is nothing but an absolute win for everybody.”

Pinellas County has been working to improve their 9-1-1 system for the previous 10 years, however county leaders say the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School capturing in Parkland, Florida referred to as consideration to the necessity for companies to share extra information with each other.

The new PRIME 911 system shall be totally up and working inside 18 months. The subsequent step is to attach your complete Tampa Bay area into one system.

Pinellas County leaders can pay $9.3 million up entrance for the startup prices and first two years of operation. Costs shall be shared between Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Tarpon Springs, the county’s emergency providers workforce and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office over the long-term.