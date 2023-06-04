Pinellas County racing arrest on Gandy Bridge

On the Gandy Bridge in Pinellas County, Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) intervened in a side road racing match.

The FHP had deployed two officials to habits “aggressive” enforcement of unlawful side road racing after they noticed a Hyundai Genesis and a Dodge Charger engaged in a “roll-race” on the bridge at round 12:41 a.m.

According to studies from government, the 2 vehicles have been touring east on the bridge and had began a “roll-race” from round 45mph, which reached speeds exceeding 100mph earlier than slowing down; the height pace recorded by way of radar was once 108mph.

The driving force of the Hyundai was once known as a 17-year-old teen, however because of his age, he was once now not arrested. Instead, he was once passed over to the custody of his mom and given a quotation for his involvement within the race.

The driving force of the Dodge, Ryan Wayne Allen, 31, from Clearwater, was once known by way of the FHP.

While neither driving force owned the vehicles used on the street race, government didn’t impound them.