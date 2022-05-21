Pipe bombs and other weapons found at Maryland home, authorities say

A weapons cache that included three pipe bombs and 32 firearms — some of which were military-grade weapons — was found at a home in Maryland, authorities said.

The Maryland State Police announced the stockpile also included four improvised hand grenades and other bomb-making materials.

The cache took bomb technicians hours to render safe on Friday, but officials said the devices were defused and the home was clear of any other threat, reported CBS Baltimore.

The devices were found as authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Princess Anne, the county seat of Somerset County on the state’s Eastern Shore. The warrant was part of an investigation into malicious destruction of property, police said.

Police did not identify the home’s occupant, who officials said faces felony charges of manufacturing and possession of destructive devices. He is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.