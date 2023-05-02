Florida

Pipe burst forces road closures in Miami Springs – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

May 2, 2023
posting


Due to a pipe burst, South Royal Poinciana Boulevard between Coolidge and Sheridan Drive has been closed, in step with a tweet from Miami Springs. Crews had been running to mend the pipe, and the road must be resurfaced as neatly. The side road closure happened simply after 5 p.m., inflicting inconvenience to drivers.

The road is anticipated to be open in time for Tuesday’s morning trip.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper on your inbox

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram