Pirates complete sweep of Dodgers as Pittsburgh continues its season-long dominance over Los Angeles

The Pittsburgh Pirates continued their surprising dominance over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday evening, successful an 8-Four contest (field rating) that accomplished the season collection in addition to a three-game sweep.

The Pirates, who entered the evening with a 21-27 document on the common season, function the uncommon crew that is perhaps disheartened to not face the Dodgers once more this yr. Wednesday’s victory ensured that the Pirates will end the marketing campaign with a 5-1 document towards the Dodgers, the most effective crew within the Nationwide League based mostly on their run differential. (The Dodgers have outscored groups by 113 runs; the New York Mets, for some extent of comparability, have outscored their opponents by a complete of 77 runs.)

Veteran left-hander José Quintana obtained the beginning on Wednesday. He labored simply Four ⅓ innings and was lucky to flee having allowed simply two earned runs. That is as a result of he’d given up seven hits and one stroll, or a mean of almost two baserunners per inning.

The Pirates’ bullpen did its half to maintain the Dodgers off the board. Chase De Jong, Dillon Peters, and Chris Stratton mixed to permit no runs on three hits. Anthony Banda, tasked with closing out the sport, did give up a pair of runs.

Offensively, the Pirates have been paced by second baseman Rodolfo Castro (who changed Josh VanMeter after he suffered a hand harm) and outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The 2 mixed for six runs batted in, with 4 of these coming courtesy of Castro.

Certainly, Castro launched a two-run homer within the eighth after which adopted it up by driving in two extra with a ninth-inning single. For these questioning, he entered the evening having batted .180/.265/.246 (48 OPS+) with no residence runs in his first 68 plate appearances, making Wednesday an uncommon evening throughout.

The Pirates will now have Thursday off earlier than internet hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks for a weekend collection. The Dodgers, in the meantime, will lick their wounds forward of a four-game set versus these aforementioned Mets.