‘Pirates of the Caribbean’-themed home for sale in Plano, Texas





“This is the most unique property that I’ve been a part of,” mentioned realtor Ryan Ward. The home at 2500 East Parker Road on the .7 acre lot at Jupiter and Parker has turn into the communicate of Plano, Texas, due to its distinctive glance inside and outside. Realtor Ryan Ward reveals it in contrast to another belongings he has handled sooner than. The home used to be modeled after “The Black Pearl” send from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films that starred Johnny Depp. Retired internal fashion designer Julz Farley labored on the space again in 2013, spending 8 to 10 months getting the home to the proprietor’s actual specs.

On the outdoor, the home is painted in a depressing charcoal grey with fabricated cannons protruding the place home windows would most often be. Inside, the darkish tones proceed as maximum options are of the similar darkish grey hue, cleverly giving off the affect of being within a boat. One of the first rooms you understand on coming into the home is the lounge, designed to seem like the frame of the send with the sails, mast or even a crow’s nest that may get visitors down from the 2d flooring to the first flooring in seconds by way of a pole.

Farley, the internal fashion designer, showed that each one the rope you notice in the home is unique and from a shipyard. Similarly, some of the wooden in the home got here from previous barns in Michigan. Farley distressed all the wooden herself and fabricated all the bricks within the home. The home is complete of pirate-themed accents, skulls, distressed wooden or even hidden doorways for added seafaring taste.

The home, measuring 3,100 sq feet, has a pool, a sauna, a walk-in bathe and extra skeletons than you’ll ever want. The supplier put the space on the marketplace for $650,000, hoping anyone will in finding the distinctiveness of the belongings a just right have compatibility for them or make a decision to redo the space to their choice. Ward is assured that the home will promote in accordance with the quantity of folks showcasing an pastime in purchasing it in the handful of showings that experience taken position since the space went on the marketplace a couple of days in the past. The web site sits on a gated secluded lot and provides possible traders the alternative to provide themed boarding products and services, despite the fact that the town of Plano has banned Airbnb apartments.