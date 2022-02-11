Pitching Perfect, Offense Strong in Season Opener

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — No. 1 Oklahoma didn’t take long to get into the groove in 2022. The pitching staff combined on a perfect game and the Sooner offense hit four home runs to lead OU to a 14-0 win in five innings over UC-Santa Barbara.
Freshman Jordy Bahl made her collegiate debut, getting the start and striking out four of the eight batters she faced in 2.2 innings. Sophomore Nicole May (1 K, 0.1 IP) and graduate transfer Hope Trautwein (3 K, 2.0 IP) combined to finish the perfect contest for the staff.
The OU bats picked up where they left off in 2021, launching four home runs and registering 14 runs on 14 hits. Sophomore Tiare Jennings paced the Sooners with two homers in a 2-for-3 effort with three RBIs, while redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo hit career home run No. 89 in grand-slam fashion for four runs batted in on the day.
Nine Sooners registered a hit in the game and eight brought in at least one run. In the circle, Bahl collected the first win of her career.
The perfect game marked the 18th in program history and first since March 7, 2021 vs. Sam Houston where three Sooner pitchers (Thiede, Rains and Juarez) combined on the effort as well.
Additionally, with the win OU moves to 37-15 in season openers in program history.
The Sooners return to the diamond for four more games this weekend in Irvine, Calif., for the inaugural Mark Campbell Invitational. OU meets Loyola Marymount (5:45 p.m. CT) and Mississippi State (8:30 p.m.) Friday prior to contests against UCLA (Sat.) and UC-San Diego (Sun.) to close the weekend.
The action can be seen on FloSoftball via subscription and heard on the radio in Oklahoma on The Franchise 2 (1560 AM/103.3 FM).
